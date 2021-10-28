Skip to Content
13 Sportscasts
CBS 13 Sports: Volleyball roundup

Local volleyball teams position themselves for conference championship and a deep push into CIF SDS Divisional playoffs

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Calexico Bulldogs advanced to the CIF SDS Division quarterfinals with a four set win over San Pasqual. The Bulldogs will travel to Mt. Carmel on Saturday. On Friday top seed Holtville welcomes Hillside to the Birger Sports Complex and Central hosts Palo Verde Valley. In college volleyball, Arizona Western is one win away from an ACCAC conference championship.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

