Skip to Content
13 Sportscasts
By
Published 12:55 AM

CBS 13 Sports: Lady Matadors rally past ‘Chokes

Arizona Western's volleyball team keeps their Conference Championship hopes alive with win over Scottsdale

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western volleyball team rallied to win three straight sets after dropping the first set at home versus Scottsdale. The win keeps AWC in the ACCAC top spot with one game to play.

Meanwhile, prep playoff volleyball is underway in the Imperial Valley with Calexico winning in four sets over San Pasqual.

13 Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content