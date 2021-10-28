CBS 13 Sports: Lady Matadors rally past ‘Chokes

Arizona Western's volleyball team keeps their Conference Championship hopes alive with win over Scottsdale

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western volleyball team rallied to win three straight sets after dropping the first set at home versus Scottsdale. The win keeps AWC in the ACCAC top spot with one game to play.

Meanwhile, prep playoff volleyball is underway in the Imperial Valley with Calexico winning in four sets over San Pasqual.