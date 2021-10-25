Skip to Content
13 Sportscasts
By
Published 7:51 PM

CBS 13 Sports: AWC’s clean sweep

Arizona Western's men's and women's soccer teams earn spot in regional finals with wins at Pima over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Saturday the Arizona Western men's soccer team defeated Pima 3-1 to finished the regular season undefeated at 17-0. With the win, the Matadors also earned the title of conference champions. AWC will now host Yavapai for the ACCAC Division I Region Final at 7 p.m. this Friday.

The Lady Matadors also earned their place in the ACCAC Division I Region Final with a 3-1 win against Pima Community College. AWC will also host Yavapai this coming Friday.

13 Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content