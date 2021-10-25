CBS 13 Sports: AWC’s clean sweep

Arizona Western's men's and women's soccer teams earn spot in regional finals with wins at Pima over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Saturday the Arizona Western men's soccer team defeated Pima 3-1 to finished the regular season undefeated at 17-0. With the win, the Matadors also earned the title of conference champions. AWC will now host Yavapai for the ACCAC Division I Region Final at 7 p.m. this Friday.

The Lady Matadors also earned their place in the ACCAC Division I Region Final with a 3-1 win against Pima Community College. AWC will also host Yavapai this coming Friday.