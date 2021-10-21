Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: Matadors make it 16 straight

The Arizona Western men's soccer team stays perfect, repeat winners at the YUHSD XC Championship and Shamrocks big win is rewarded

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western men's soccer team will play for the conference championship this Saturday. The Matadors completed the regular season home schedule with a perfect record and now sit one win away from doing the same on the road. The Matadors defeated Paradise Valley on Tuesday 6-0 at the Matador Soccer Field. The win was AWC's 16th in a row. They will now face undefeated Pima College on the road this Saturday for the ACCAC title.

