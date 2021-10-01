Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: Tigers claw past Vikings

Imperial hands Holtville their first loss of the season 14-8 in defensive battle

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Holtville's Dorian Maize returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and the Vikings converted on the two point conversion to take a 8-0 lead on Imperial on Thursday night. It would be the only touchdown of the night in a defensive battle at Birger Field. The Imperial Tigers would grind out 14 unanswered points and hang on for the 14-8 win on Thursday night, handing Holtville their first loss of the season. Imperial has now defeated Holtville four straight times dating back to 2018.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

