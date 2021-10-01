CBS 13 Sports: Tigers claw past Vikings

13 Sportscasts

Imperial hands Holtville their first loss of the season 14-8 in defensive battle

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Holtville's Dorian Maize returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and the Vikings converted on the two point conversion to take a 8-0 lead on Imperial on Thursday night. It would be the only touchdown of the night in a defensive battle at Birger Field. The Imperial Tigers would grind out 14 unanswered points and hang on for the 14-8 win on Thursday night, handing Holtville their first loss of the season. Imperial has now defeated Holtville four straight times dating back to 2018.