CBS 13 Sports: NBA Camps open amid concerns

NBA training camps open with COVID concerns as not all players agree with vaccinations

LOA ANGELES, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - NBA training camps opened on Tuesday with roughly 90% of the players vaccinated. However, there is tension across the league because of some players unwilling to get the vaccine. The NBA does not mandate player vaccines but some cities and states do have vaccinations policies. Meaning, some vaccinated players may not be able to play in some home or away games.

The Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins is one of 40 nba players choosing not to get the vaccine. Per San Francisco Health Department rules, he is ineligible to play home games at Chase Center and stands to lose $350-thousand dollars per game missed.

New York and Brooklyn have similar policies to San Francisco so Wiggins won't be able to play there as well. Neither will Nets star Kyrie Erving who also has chosen not to get the vaccine. What's interesting is that non vaccinated players from away teams will be allowed to play in arena like Chase Center if they have a recent negative covid test, keep six feet from the public, and wear a mask when not in the game.