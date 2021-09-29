CBS 13 Sports: Matadors make it 10 straight

13 Sportscasts

The Arizona Western Matadors men's soccer team are off to a fast start this fall

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Tuesday night at Matador Soccer Field the Arizona Western men's soccer team looked for their 10th straight win to start the season. Standing in the Matadors way was the Phoenix College Bears, a team AWC narrowly edged in overtime on the road on August 31st.

On Tuesday night, the #9 ranked Matadors jumped ahead with three first half goals and hung on for a 3-1 win. The with for AWC was their 10th in a row, they are also 3-0 in ACCAC play. Up next is Chandler - Gilbert this Saturday night at Matador Soccer Field.