13 Sportscasts

After being stuck in park for the past two week, Yuma High looks to notch first win versus Cibola this Friday night

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - It's been a rollercoaster of a ride so far early in the season for the Yuma High Criminals Football team. After two weeks off, they look for win number one versus city rival Cibola this Friday night.