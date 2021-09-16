CBS 13 Sports: Matadors continue hot start

13 Sportscasts

The Arizona Western Men's soccer team stays undefeated, the women are stunned in OT and volleyball opens conference play

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Tuesday night, the Arizona Western Men's soccer team continue their impressive start to the 2021 season. Michele Signorelli netted his second hat trick of the season as the Matadors shutout Scottsdale 7-0. AWC will next play on Tuesday, September 21st, when they open conference play against GateWay at Matador Soccer Field.

Earlier in the day, the AWC women's soccer team fell to Scottsdale 2-1 in overtime. The Lady Matadors took a 1-0 lead late in the first half. Scottsdale returned the favor in the second and added the game winner in OT to give AWC their first loss on the year. AWC will host GateWay next Tuesday.

The Matador volleyball team opened conference play on the road in Mesa. the matadors make quick work of the thunderbirds winning in straight sets 25-19, 25-13 and 25-11. It's the fifth consecutive win for the Matadors. Next up is Chandler - Gilbert at home in, "The House," Friday night.