Raiders welcome fans to the first time to Allegiant Stadium and win in OT.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Las Vegas Raiders season opener at home was a lot like a crazy game of poker. Just when it looked like the Raiders were to fold, an opportunity fell into their laps. The Raiders defense came up huge in overtime allowing Derek Carr to find a wide open Zay Jones for the game winning touchdown and a thrilling 33-27 win over Baltimore.