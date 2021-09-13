CBS 13 Sports: Cardinals slay Titans

13 Sportscasts

Kyler Murray tosses 4 TD's and Chandler Jones notches 5 sacks in Arizona road win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The newly remodeled Arizona Cardinals defense pressured Titans QB Ryan Tannehill all afternoon and bottled up NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry. Chandler Jones recorded five quarterback sacks and Kyler Murray accounted for five touchdowns, four passing and one on the ground, as Arizona defeated the Tennessee Titans 38-13. Arizona will host Minnesota on Sunday for the Cardinals home opener.