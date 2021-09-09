Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: Hanging by a thread

Padres split two game series with Angels at home, keep slim hold on final wildcard spot

SAN DIEGO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Wednesday night the Padres walked out to an 8-0 lead over the Los Angeles Angels and hung on for an 8-5 win. It was the first win in the past 11 starts for starting pitcher Yu Darvish. The win keeps the Padres one game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the final playoff spot with just over three weeks remaining in the MLB regular season. Up next for the Padres is a three game road trip against the Dodgers starting Friday night.

Scott Gross

