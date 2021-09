13 Sportscasts

Former Imperial star running back Royce Freeman claimed by Carolina.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Former Imperial and Oregon University running back was one of the finals cuts by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. Freeman had been with the Broncos for three season. On Thursday, Freeman was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers. Reports also suggest that the Baltimore Ravens also intended to nab Freeman.