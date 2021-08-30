CBS 13 Sports: Matador soccer teams start season strong

13 Sportscasts

AWC's men's and women's soccer team get off to undefeated starts

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western men's and women's soccer teams opened their home schedule on Saturday at Matador Soccer Field. Both teams won their season openers on the road at Southern Nevada a week ago. This past weekend the Matadors welcomed Glendale. In the early game, AWC's Lady Matadors cruised by the Gauchos 8-0. The win improved AWC to 2-0. Next they'll hit the road for a tough test against defending Division II National Champion Phoenix on Tuesday.

The night game featured the AWC Men's soccer team against Glendale and the result nearly mirrored the AWC women. AWC defeated Glendale 7-0 to improve their overall record to 2-0. The Matadors will travel to Phoenix for a showdown with the Bears on Tuesday.