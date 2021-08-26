CBS 13 Sports: Hornets will have to wait

13 Sportscasts

CALIPATRIA, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After waiting almost two years since they last played a football game, the Calipatria Hornets will have to wait at least one more week.

"Just found out within the past couple of hours that Calipatria's football program cancelled their game this week against Desert Mirage due to COVID concerns," KYMA Sports Director Rob Fram emailed.

The last time the program played a game was on Halloween night, October 31st, 2019. The pandemic wiped out the 2020 season and now 2021 starts out with yet another eerie feeling.

The Hornets will have to wait at least one more week to get back on the gridiron. The Hornets are scheduled to host Calexico next Friday, September 3rd.