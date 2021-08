13 Sportscasts

South Dakota's Gavin Weir tosses second no-hitter in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, it was a battle against Southern California and the Midwest. The team from Torrance, California entered the contest 2-0 and squared off again Sioux Falls, South Dakota's finest. South Dakota also entered 2-0 and would escape with a 1-0 win behind the second no-hitter tossed by Gavin Weir.