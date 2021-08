13 Sportscasts

Arizona not finding the road very welcoming

PITTSBURGH, Penn. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) After enjoying their best homestand of the season a week ago at Chase Field, the Arizona Diamondbacks current road trip has been anything but pleasant. After dropping 2 of 3 in Colorado, the Diamondbacks have lost the first two games in Pittsburgh including 4 to 2 on Tuesday night.