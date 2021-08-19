Skip to Content
13 Sportscasts
CBS 13 Sports: Red Hot D’Backs?

Diamondbacks sweep Phillies, now have won 6 of last 7

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently enjoying the role of spoiler. After winning three of four at Chase Field over the weekend against San Diego, Arizona swept the three game series at home against Philadelphia. San Diego currently hold the final playoff wildcard spot with a 1.5 game lead over Cincinnati. Philadelphia is five games behind San Diego but could not gain any ground against Arizona.

Scott Gross

