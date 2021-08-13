Skip to Content
13 Sportscasts
By
Published 11:24 PM

CBS 13 Sports: Cardinals down Dallas!

Cardinals come from behind and defeat Dallas in preseason opener

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Friday night at State Farm Field in Phoenix, the Arizona Cardinals kicked of the NFL preseason against the Dallas Cowboys. Both starting quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott did not play. After leading at halftime, Dallas took the lead back in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals would win on a field goal as time expired by Matt Prater to win the preseason opener 19-16.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

