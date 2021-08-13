CBS 13 Sports: Cardinals down Dallas!

13 Sportscasts

Cardinals come from behind and defeat Dallas in preseason opener

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Friday night at State Farm Field in Phoenix, the Arizona Cardinals kicked of the NFL preseason against the Dallas Cowboys. Both starting quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott did not play. After leading at halftime, Dallas took the lead back in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals would win on a field goal as time expired by Matt Prater to win the preseason opener 19-16.