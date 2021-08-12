Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: A magical night in Dyersville

Chicago's Tim Anderson hits a walk off homerun to propel the White Sox at the "Field of Dreams"

DYERSVILLE, Iowa ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Dyersville is a small town in eastern Iowa about the same size as Holtville, California. It's the setting for the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones. On Thursday night, the baseball field built by Major League Baseball, right next to the movie set and ballfield, held its first ever professional game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. The stadium and the game itself provided many jaw dropping moments, including two Yankee homeruns in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead 8-7. The White Sox them took the lead back for good in the bottom of the ninth on a walk off homerun by Tim Anderson. Chicago won 9-7 and both teams will be back in 2022.

