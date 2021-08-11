CBS 13 Sports: Padres put brooms away

13 Sportscasts

Miami pounds San Diego 7-0 at Petco Park to avoid series sweep

SAN DIEGO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The San Diego Padres look to stay in the National League West race with a series sweep at Petco Park against the the Miami Marlins. After winning the first two games of the series, Miami scored early on Wednesday en route to a 7-0 drubbing. San Diego currently sits in third place in the N.L. West but currently holds a playoff wildcard spot. Next up for the Padres is a trip to Chase Field to face the Diamondbacks starting on Thursday.