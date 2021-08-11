Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: Padres put brooms away

Miami pounds San Diego 7-0 at Petco Park to avoid series sweep

SAN DIEGO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The San Diego Padres look to stay in the National League West race with a series sweep at Petco Park against the the Miami Marlins. After winning the first two games of the series, Miami scored early on Wednesday en route to a 7-0 drubbing. San Diego currently sits in third place in the N.L. West but currently holds a playoff wildcard spot. Next up for the Padres is a trip to Chase Field to face the Diamondbacks starting on Thursday.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

