CBS 13 Sports: The NFL is back!

13 Sportscasts

Dallas and Pittsburgh kickoff the Nfl preseason in the Hall of Fame game.

CANTON, Ohio ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The long wait is over for starving NFL football fans. The preseason officially kicked off in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 in the exhibition. Most of the starters for both teams did it play. Former Arizona State Sun Devil Kalen Ballage scored the first preseason touchdown in the second half for Pittsburgh. Ballage is on his fourth team in four years. The rest of the NFL teams start their preseason games starting next Thursday through Sunday.