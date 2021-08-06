Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: The NFL is back!

Dallas and Pittsburgh kickoff the Nfl preseason in the Hall of Fame game.

CANTON, Ohio ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The long wait is over for starving NFL football fans. The preseason officially kicked off in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 in the exhibition. Most of the starters for both teams did it play. Former Arizona State Sun Devil Kalen Ballage scored the first preseason touchdown in the second half for Pittsburgh. Ballage is on his fourth team in four years. The rest of the NFL teams start their preseason games starting next Thursday through Sunday.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

