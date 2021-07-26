CBS 13 Sports: Williamsport in sight!

13 Sportscasts

Eastlake Little League wins twice over the weekend to advance to state tournament semi-finals

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After winning the Section 7 Championship in El Centro and ended in Fountain Hills, the Eastlake 12U All-Star team won both games over the weekend at the 2021 Southern California Little League State Tournament. On Saturday, Eastlake defeated District 27 champion Torrance 6-4. On Sunday, Eastlake edged District 20 champion Claremont 8-5. Eastlake led 5-2 before Claremont hit a game tying three run home run. With the score tied at 5-5, two runners on base, two outs and two strikes on Luis de Leon, de Leon launched the next pitch over the right centerfield wall for a walk off three run homerun. Eastlake used three pitchers in the win, Xachito MacFarland, Ethan Dang and Cody Moseman. With the win, Eastlake stays in the winners bracket and next will play Villa Park at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

**Jose "Pepe" Larios and Gaby Moseman helped contribute to this story