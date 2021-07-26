Skip to Content
13 Sportscasts
By
Published 11:35 PM

CBS 13 Sports: Williamsport in sight!

Eastlake Little League wins twice over the weekend to advance to state tournament semi-finals

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After winning the Section 7 Championship in El Centro and ended in Fountain Hills, the Eastlake 12U All-Star team won both games over the weekend at the 2021 Southern California Little League State Tournament. On Saturday, Eastlake defeated District 27 champion Torrance 6-4. On Sunday, Eastlake edged District 20 champion Claremont 8-5. Eastlake led 5-2 before Claremont hit a game tying three run home run. With the score tied at 5-5, two runners on base, two outs and two strikes on Luis de Leon, de Leon launched the next pitch over the right centerfield wall for a walk off three run homerun. Eastlake used three pitchers in the win, Xachito MacFarland, Ethan Dang and Cody Moseman. With the win, Eastlake stays in the winners bracket and next will play Villa Park at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

**Jose "Pepe" Larios and Gaby Moseman helped contribute to this story

As Seen on TV / Regional Sports / Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content