CBS 13 Sports: NFL could forfeit games due to COVID

NFL sends memo to all teams that states, games could be lost due to COVID-19

NEW YORK, N.Y. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The National Football League is making its new COVID-19 policy crystal clear, any outbreak among unvaccinated players or staff members will forfeit that week's game and be credited as a loss if the game can't be rescheduled during the 18-week season. This according to a memo sent out to all teams on Thursday.

Also, if a game is postponed and cannot be rescheduled, players from both teams will not receive their scheduled salary. The memo also states the team with the outbreak will be responsible for any additional expenses incurred by the opposing team.