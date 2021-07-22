Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: Biles in top form

With the Olympics set to officially get underway in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, gymnast Simone Biles dazzles in practice.

TOYKO, Japan ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - To make sure the U.S. Gymnastics team doesn't get hit with COVID-19 during the 2020 Olympics, the team is staying in a hotel away from the Olympic Village. Simone Biles appears ready during podium training on Thursday in Tokyo, once again she landed the difficult Yurchenko double pike with ease. It's a vault that's never been attempted by a woman gymnast in the Olympics ever before.

