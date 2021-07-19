CBS 13 Sports: D-backs win again!

13 Sportscasts

Diamondbacks smack three homeruns in 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Monday night

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For the second time in the month of July, the Arizona Diamondbacks have a winning streak started. On Monday night the Diamondbacks used three homeruns to blast by the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 at Chase Field. Arizona recently had a two game win streak, also at Chase Field, when they pieced together back to back wins against the Colorado Rockies on July 6th and 7th. The Diamondbacks are currently 28-68 and still own MLB's worst record.