CBS 13 Sports: Hale formally introduced

The University of Arizona formally introduces Chip Hale as the Wildcats newest baseball head coach

TUSCON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Wednesday at the Hi Corbett Field Dugout Club on the University of Arizona campus, Chip Hale, was formally introduced as the baseball team's next head coach.

My dream job was to always coach the University of Arizona Chip Hale - Arizona Wildcat head baseball coach

"People always ask me what's your dream job, and i got to do it," Hale said. "I got to be a Major League manager but I used to tell them all the time, even my coaches back in Detroit, my dream job was to always coach the University of Arizona. I've dreamt about this for years and years and years as my wife knows, we live here in Tuscon, this is our community, been here 30 years now, I grew up in California but this is my home."

Hale signed a five year deal in becoming the new Wildcats skipper. He played for Arizona from 1984 to 1987 before spending time in the major league's as a baseball player and coach.