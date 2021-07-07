Skip to Content
Published 11:33 PM

CBS 13 Sports: Hale formally introduced

The University of Arizona formally introduces Chip Hale as the Wildcats newest baseball head coach

TUSCON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Wednesday at the Hi Corbett Field Dugout Club on the University of Arizona campus, Chip Hale, was formally introduced as the baseball team's next head coach.

My dream job was to always coach the University of Arizona

Chip Hale - Arizona Wildcat head baseball coach

"People always ask me what's your dream job, and i got to do it," Hale said. "I got to be a Major League manager but I used to tell them all the time, even my coaches back in Detroit, my dream job was to always coach the University of Arizona. I've dreamt about this for years and years and years as my wife knows, we live here in Tuscon, this is our community, been here 30 years now, I grew up in California but this is my home."

Hale signed a five year deal in becoming the new Wildcats skipper. He played for Arizona from 1984 to 1987 before spending time in the major league's as a baseball player and coach.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

