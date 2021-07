13 Sportscasts

Suns return to the NBA Finals for first time since 1993

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Phoenix Suns are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday. This will mark the Suns third appearance in the NBA Finals in the team's 53 years in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks are returning for the first time since 1974.