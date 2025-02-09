NBC 11 Sportscast: San Pasqual Faces Tough Loss in Region Championship, While Detry Leads at Phoenix Open

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The San Pasqual Girls Basketball team’s hopes for a Region Championship were dashed on Saturday, as they fell 19-47 to Salome. Despite a back and forth first half, the Warriors couldn’t keep up with Frog’s offense.

Meanwhile, at the Phoenix Open, Belgium’s Thomas Detry has extended his lead to five shots, making a strong push for his first-ever PGA Tour title. Detry’s impressive third-round performance has put him at 18-under, while Michael Kim, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, and Rasmus Højgaard trail at 13-under.