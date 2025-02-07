NBC 11 Sportscast: Silver Spur Rodeo Kicks Off with High Energy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The 80th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo has officially kicked off at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, drawing a big crowd. Rodeo fans from across the country have flocked to Yuma for what’s shaping up to be an exciting weekend of action, with tickets flying off the shelves.

Meanwhile, local teams are staying busy as San Pasqual Girls Basketball secured a big 61-30 win over North Phoenix Preparatory Academy in their One-A Tournament matchup. The Warriors are gearing up for a showdown with Salome tomorrow at 11 AM for the region championship.