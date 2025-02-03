NBC 11 Sportscast: Plays of the Week Jan 27-Feb 2
We countdown the best plays of the week, San Pasqual girls basketball falls at home and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We countdown the best plays from the past week. San Pasqual girls basketball falls in their regular season finale. Yuma Catholic's Sir Stokes commits to Northern Arizona and Jeremiah Polk flips his commitment to Eastern Washington. The Caribbean Series continues down in Mexicali. Devin Booker breaks the Suns all-time scoring record.