NBC 11 Sportscast: Luka Trade, McIlroy’s Win, Yuma Catholic Dominates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a busy day of sports, Luka Dončić was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal that sends Anthony Davis to Dallas, shaking up the Western Conference. Over at Pebble Beach, Rory McIlroy closed with a strong final round to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing 21-under for the tournament. Meanwhile, Yuma Catholic's basketball teams both picked up dominant wins, with the girls defeating Odyssey 70-8 and the boys cruising to an 85-27 victory. Lastly, Chip Kelly is back in the NFL as the Raiders' new offensive coordinator, joining Pete Carroll’s staff after a successful run at Ohio State.

