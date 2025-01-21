Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sportscast: Central soccer takes down Brawley

Central soccer takes down Brawley, Yuma Catholic will play in 5A and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Central boys soccer travels to Brawley and takes down their arch rivals. Yuma Catholic's final appeal is denied, so the Shamrocks will be moved up to 5A. San Pasqual hosts wrestling tournament. Hyperbolic wrestling clubs places at Arizona junior high state tournament. We go through some other local scores.

Calexico basketball camp link: http://calexicoca.myrec.com 

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

