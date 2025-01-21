NBC 11 Sportscast: Central soccer takes down Brawley
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Central boys soccer travels to Brawley and takes down their arch rivals. Yuma Catholic's final appeal is denied, so the Shamrocks will be moved up to 5A. San Pasqual hosts wrestling tournament. Hyperbolic wrestling clubs places at Arizona junior high state tournament. We go through some other local scores.
