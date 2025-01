YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – Arizona Western men’s basketball dominates Community Christian College, Yuma Catholic handles River Valley, and the Rams' playoff run ends with a tough loss to the Eagles in the NFL Divisional Round.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.