NBC 11 Sportscast: AWC hoops sweeps Eastern Arizona
AWC men's and women's basketball win at home, ASU basketball falls to UCF and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western men's basketball takes down Eastern Arizona to win their sixth straight game. AWC women's basketball bounces back from loss last time out with win over EAC. Arizona State drops their third straight game in a loss to UCF. Yuma Catholic wrestling dominates in their only home meet of the season. The Arizona Diamondbacks introduce Corbin Burnes.