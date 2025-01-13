NBC 11 Sportscast: Kofa held to scoreless draw
Kofa soccer draws at home, we countdown the plays of the week and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa boys soccer fails to score in 0-0 draw against Copper Canyon. We countdown the best plays from last week. Antelope basketball takes down San Luis. AWC's Kyle Isaacs named JUCO coach of the week. Gila Ridge's Millie Vega nominated for AZ Republic athlete of the week. Vote for Millie: https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/high-school/2025/01/13/the-arizona-republic-high-school-athlete-of-the-week-vote/77634427007/