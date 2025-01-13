Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts

NBC 11 Sportscast: Kofa held to scoreless draw

By
Published 11:35 PM

Kofa soccer draws at home, we countdown the plays of the week and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa boys soccer fails to score in 0-0 draw against Copper Canyon. We countdown the best plays from last week. Antelope basketball takes down San Luis. AWC's Kyle Isaacs named JUCO coach of the week. Gila Ridge's Millie Vega nominated for AZ Republic athlete of the week. Vote for Millie: https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/high-school/2025/01/13/the-arizona-republic-high-school-athlete-of-the-week-vote/77634427007/

