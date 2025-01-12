NBC 11 Sportscast: Texans send Chargers home in wild-card showdown

Texans dominate Chargers, Suns stay hot, and Vikings and Rams get ready for Glendale!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Houston Texans forced Justin Herbert into a nightmare game, snagging four interceptions in a 32-12 playoff victory that ended the Chargers' season.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker shines with 34 points as the Suns secure a 114-106 win over the Jazz. Phoenix has now won 3 of their last 4 games and sits just one game under .500 at 18-19.