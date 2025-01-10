NBC 11 Sportscast: AIA football appeal decisions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The AIA announces the decisions on football conference appeals. Yuma Catholic was denied and will move up to 5A. Somerton was denied and will play in 4A. Cibola was granted and will play in 4A. Yuma was granted and will move up to 4A.

Brawley boys soccer cruises past Yuma. Yuma Catholic soccer steamrolls past Tonopah Valley.

The Rams vs Vikings playoff game moved from Los Angeles to State Farm Stadium in Glendale due to the fires in Southern California.

Notre Dame takes down Penn State and punches their ticket to the National Championship Game.