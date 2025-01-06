NBC 11 Sportscast: First Top Plays of 2025

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in 2025 we countdown the best plays from the past week. Calexico girls soccer shuts out Yuma Catholic. Former Central Spartan Jordan Reed's Montana State Bobcats play in the FCS National Championship Game. Antelope boys basketball takes down San Pasqual, but the Lady Warriors are victorious in the girls matchup of this rivalry. Bradley Beal scores 25 points off the bench to lead the Suns to a victory over the 76ers

