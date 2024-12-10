NBC 11 Sportscast: Yuma Catholic basketball suffers first lost
Yuma Catholic basketball drops first game of the season, Yuma takes down Kofa and more!
YUMA, Ariz. KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic drops their first game of the season to Valley Christian, the reigning three-time state champions. Yuma goes on a 24-0 run to end the first half to crush local rival Kofa. We recap other local high school scores. The Arizona Cardinals name Yuma Catholic's Rocky Stallworth Arizona Defensive Player of the Year. Somerton wrestling competes at a wrestling tournament.