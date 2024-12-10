NBC 11 Sportscast: Yuma Catholic basketball suffers first lost

YUMA, Ariz. KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic drops their first game of the season to Valley Christian, the reigning three-time state champions. Yuma goes on a 24-0 run to end the first half to crush local rival Kofa. We recap other local high school scores. The Arizona Cardinals name Yuma Catholic's Rocky Stallworth Arizona Defensive Player of the Year. Somerton wrestling competes at a wrestling tournament.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.