NBC 11 Sportscast: Imperial Valley Team of the Year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We announce the Imperial Valley Football Team of the Year. Yuma Catholic boys basketball cruises past Brawley and moves to 2-0. Arizona State moves up to number 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings. ASU will be without leading receiver Jordyn Tyson in the Big 12 Championship game due to injury. AWC women's basketball moves up to number 17 in the NJCAA rankings.

