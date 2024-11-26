NBC 11 Sportscast: Yuma Catholic girls basketball falls in home opener

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic girls basketball falls in their home opener to Seton Catholic. YC boys basketball wins season opener on the road at Seton Catholic. ASU comes in at number 16 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. We also break down the Big 12 tie-breakers. AWC women's basketball ranked 25th in NJCAA poll. The Dodgers sign Blake Snell. The Suns crush the Lakers in the NBA Cup.

