NBC 11 Sportscast: Yuma Catholic girls basketball falls in home opener
Yuma Catholic girls basketball loses at home, ASU ranked 16th in newest rankings and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic girls basketball falls in their home opener to Seton Catholic. YC boys basketball wins season opener on the road at Seton Catholic. ASU comes in at number 16 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. We also break down the Big 12 tie-breakers. AWC women's basketball ranked 25th in NJCAA poll. The Dodgers sign Blake Snell. The Suns crush the Lakers in the NBA Cup.