NBC 11 Sportscast: Calexico forfeits flag football playoff win
Calexico forced to forfeit game and Imperial takes their place. Also, AWC continues to chase a soccer national title.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico forced to forfeit CIF flag football playoff win due to violations. Imperial took their place in the semifinal, but fell to Carlsbad. Arizona Western men's soccer bows out of the NJCAA national tournament on penalties. AWC women's soccer wins to advance to semifinal round. Arizona State comes in at number 21 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.