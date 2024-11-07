NBC 11 Sportscast: Brawley volleyball books ticket to CIF title game
Brawley volleyball is head to the championship game, we preview the upcoming AWC basketball season and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats take down Olympian to advance to the CIF volleyball championship game. Kofa's Charlize Anaya becomes first Kofa girl to play at state championships in 15 years. GCU announces move to the Mountain West. We preview the upcoming Arizona Western College women's basketball season.