News 11 Sports: CIF playoff format unkind to IVL teams
Seven teams from the Imperial Valley reach the postseason and only three will have homes games
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Under the new CIF San Diego Section playoff format, only three of the seven Imperial Valley League teams to make the postseason will have a home game. News 11's Jalen Fong breaks down the pairings.
Also, AWC volleyball advances to their second straight Region I championship game and local runners show well at the state cross country meet.