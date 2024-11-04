Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts

News 11 Sports: CIF playoff format unkind to IVL teams

By
Published 10:59 PM

Seven teams from the Imperial Valley reach the postseason and only three will have homes games

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Under the new CIF San Diego Section playoff format, only three of the seven Imperial Valley League teams to make the postseason will have a home game. News 11's Jalen Fong breaks down the pairings.

Also, AWC volleyball advances to their second straight Region I championship game and local runners show well at the state cross country meet.

Article Topic Follows: 11 Sportscasts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content