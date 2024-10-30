NBC 11 Sportscast: Central volleyball playoff comeback falls short
The CIF San Diego Section volleyball playoffs tip off, AWC mens soccer dominant at home and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Central volleyball falls short of an incredible comeback and falls to Steele Canyon 3-2 in the opening round of the CIF playoffs. Brawley volleyball eases past Mira Mesa 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. Arizona Western men's soccer crushes College of Southern Nevada 8-0 in region semifinal. The Yankees win Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers to force Game 5.