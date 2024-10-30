NBC 11 Sportscast: Central volleyball playoff comeback falls short

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Central volleyball falls short of an incredible comeback and falls to Steele Canyon 3-2 in the opening round of the CIF playoffs. Brawley volleyball eases past Mira Mesa 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. Arizona Western men's soccer crushes College of Southern Nevada 8-0 in region semifinal. The Yankees win Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers to force Game 5.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

