NBC 11 Sportscast: Central volleyball playoff comeback falls short

Published 2:40 AM

The CIF San Diego Section volleyball playoffs tip off, AWC mens soccer dominant at home and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Central volleyball falls short of an incredible comeback and falls to Steele Canyon 3-2 in the opening round of the CIF playoffs. Brawley volleyball eases past Mira Mesa 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. Arizona Western men's soccer crushes College of Southern Nevada 8-0 in region semifinal. The Yankees win Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers to force Game 5.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman

