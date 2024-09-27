NBC 11 Sportscast: The remaining unbeatens

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three of the eight remaining high school football teams in CIF San Diego Section come from the Imperial Valley (Brawley, Imperial, and Holtville). Two of the 29 remaining unbeaten team in Arizona come from Yuma County (Yuma Catholic and Antelope). Gila Ridge volleyball falls at home to Tucson.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.