NBC 11 Sportscast: The remaining unbeatens
We look at the teams in Arizona and California that are still undefeated heading into week six and check in with some local volleyball action.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three of the eight remaining high school football teams in CIF San Diego Section come from the Imperial Valley (Brawley, Imperial, and Holtville). Two of the 29 remaining unbeaten team in Arizona come from Yuma County (Yuma Catholic and Antelope). Gila Ridge volleyball falls at home to Tucson.