YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College volleyball takes down Yavapai College in straight sets for their sixth win in a row. Kofa hosts Cibola and Yuma for a cross country race. Cibola's Daniel Perez and Kofa's Sabrina Anaya finished as the top boys and girls finishers. The Diamondbacks and the Padres both win as the season comes down to the wire.

