NBC 11 Sportscast: AWC men’s soccer scores nine against IVC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Despite a scoreless first half, Arizona Western soccer puts nine up in win over Imperial Valley College. Kofa girls golf bests Cibola by a single stroke. Kofa boys golf struggles on the road. Gila Ridge golf takes down Yuma. Yuma volleyball struggles at home. Yuma Catholic volleyball wins second straight match. Brawley volleyball wins 10th straight. The Diamondbacks fall at home to the Rockies and are now tied with the Mets for the second and third wild card spots.

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.