NBC 11 Sportscast: AWC men’s soccer scores nine against IVC
AWC men's soccer takes down IVC, local high schools clash on the golf course, and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Despite a scoreless first half, Arizona Western soccer puts nine up in win over Imperial Valley College. Kofa girls golf bests Cibola by a single stroke. Kofa boys golf struggles on the road. Gila Ridge golf takes down Yuma. Yuma volleyball struggles at home. Yuma Catholic volleyball wins second straight match. Brawley volleyball wins 10th straight. The Diamondbacks fall at home to the Rockies and are now tied with the Mets for the second and third wild card spots.