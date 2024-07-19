NBC 11 Sportscast: Former Matador drafted by the Marlins
We preview the next edition of our prep football summer series, a former AWC baseball was selected in the MLB Draft and more!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We preview the next edition of our Prep Football Summer Series featuring the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks. Former AWC Matador Eric Rataczak drafted by the Marlins in the 14th round. The Arizona Diamondbacks RBI League team featuring five Yuma area players arrives in Seattle. WNBA All-Star game ready to tip off in Phoenix.