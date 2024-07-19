Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts

NBC 11 Sportscast: Former Matador drafted by the Marlins

Published 12:41 AM

We preview the next edition of our prep football summer series, a former AWC baseball was selected in the MLB Draft and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We preview the next edition of our Prep Football Summer Series featuring the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks. Former AWC Matador Eric Rataczak drafted by the Marlins in the 14th round. The Arizona Diamondbacks RBI League team featuring five Yuma area players arrives in Seattle. WNBA All-Star game ready to tip off in Phoenix.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

